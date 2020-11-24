Senate committee grills Veterans’ Affairs officials on LaSalle home outbreak

IDVA Chief of Staff Anthony Kolbeck said five employees at LaSalle continued to work at the home after being notified that they tested positive.

“In general, it was notification late at night. They were the only people there for that position. If they went home, it would create another issue and they volunteered to stay,” Kolbeck said during the hearing.

He said the five employees were working with patients who already tested positive.

The Senate hearing kicked off shortly after the IDVA announced the Acting Inspector General from the Illinois Department of Human Services would conduct an independent investigation into the outbreak at the LaSalle home and IDVA “will immediately address any findings from that investigation,” according to an agency press release.

Chapa LaVia said the investigation could take between four to six months.

“We will make sure that we reconvene, so we can go over those findings, but we want to make sure that we get to the bottom of this. I thought it very important to go above and beyond,” she said, noting the review would be independent and conducted from outside the department.