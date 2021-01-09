Small business grant program ends, paying out more than $275 million

Subterranean, which is in its 27th year, received federal PPP money but Gomez said he hasn’t touched the funds because his workers are not on his payroll, which is a required for loan forgiveness eligibility.

“We've had to rely on donations from individuals, and a gift certificate program that we put in place where people can redeem it later,” he said.

“It's like, no, we can't go down like this. You work so hard to build something for almost 30 years, and then get wiped out because of the pandemic. It's so hard to wrap my mind around that. But our only alternative, my only alternative, was to fight, to get creative, to push,” Gomez said.

Having spent his BIG funds, Gomez said he plans to apply for grant money that was allocated for venue operators in the second round of federal COVID-19 stimulus funding, which was passed by Congress in December.

“Thankfully, there seems to be a federal program that is specific for venues that would be the lifeline we need. But without the BIG grant, we wouldn't have been able to sustain ourselves without some major financial overhaul,” Gomez said.

Nearly half of all BIG funds, or more than $133 million dollars, went to restaurants and bars, according to the DCEO release.