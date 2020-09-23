State-regulated utilities extend shutoff moratorium to winter 2021

According to the ICC release, residential customers who have been impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic and cannot pay their utility bill do not need to fill out any forms or provide paperwork to qualify for the moratorium. They just need to “make the phone call and verbalize” their situation to receive a delay on shutoffs if their state-regulated utility is participating in COVID-19 related moratoriums.

“This action will ensure a continuation of utility service. Deferred payment arrangements are also available for both residential and small-business customers needing help managing their utility bill obligation during these difficult times,” according to the release.

On June 18, the ICC approved a COVID-19 utility agreement with state-regulated utilities that included the first moratorium on shutoffs that some utilities have since voluntarily extended. The agreement also included consumer protections aimed at protecting utility customers during the coronavirus pandemic, such as deferred payment agreements, temporary waivers for reconnection fees and new deposit requirements.

“Illinois citizens are facing extraordinary challenges due to the pandemic. Low income families and those impacted by COVID-19 should not have to fear losing basic services like electricity, heat, or fresh water,” Carrie Zalewski, ICC Chairman, said in a news release. “The voluntary actions by these utilities will provide our most vulnerable citizens with some peace of mind, especially as cold weather approaches.”

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government and distributed to more than 400 newspapers statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.

