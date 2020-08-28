State Supreme Court: Masks ‘should be worn at all times’ in Illinois courtrooms

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois’ highest court on Thursday included wearing a face covering in its COVID-19 rules governing state courthouse admittance.

The update comes six days after Gov. JB Pritzker issued his seventh disaster proclamation in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic and reflects the Supreme Court’s first direct mention of masks since its March 17 guidelines were issued.

Now, those who work or have business at a state court building “should not enter any courthouse” without a face covering. Masks “should be worn at all times” unless the individual is younger than 2 years old, experiencing breathing trouble or is given different instructions by an official.

'Warning label'

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday placed a "warning label" on 30 of the state's 102 counties as officials announced 2,149 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 20 confirmed deaths. Henry County is among the counties listed.

Iowa surge

Iowa saw a surge in coronavirus cases Friday with 2,663 more confirmed cases reported, a significantly higher number than any previous one-day total, but state officials partly attributed the rise to the addition of results from a new testing method.