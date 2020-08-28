State Supreme Court: Masks ‘should be worn at all times’ in Illinois courtrooms

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois’ highest court on Thursday included wearing a face covering in its COVID-19 rules governing state courthouse admittance.
The update comes six days after Gov. JB Pritzker issued his seventh disaster proclamation in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic and reflects the Supreme Court’s first direct mention of masks since its March 17 guidelines were issued.
Now, those who work or have business at a state court building “should not enter any courthouse” without a face covering. Masks “should be worn at all times” unless the individual is younger than 2 years old, experiencing breathing trouble or is given different instructions by an official.
'Warning label'
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday placed a "warning label" on 30 of the state's 102 counties as officials announced 2,149 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 20 confirmed deaths. Henry County is among the counties listed.
Iowa surge
Iowa saw a surge in coronavirus cases Friday with 2,663 more confirmed cases reported, a significantly higher number than any previous one-day total, but state officials partly attributed the rise to the addition of results from a new testing method.
The state currently shows more than 62,000 people have tested positive in Iowa and there have been 1,091 deaths. In the last day, there were 12 additional deaths.
Iowa's Medical Director Dr. Caitlin Pedati said Thursday that the state is now adding results of antigen tests, an increasingly popular COVID-19 test that provides quicker results. It detects specific proteins on the surface of the coronavirus, a different approach from the more widely used molecular test that detects the virus' genetic material.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
