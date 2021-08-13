State tax dollars benefit downstate region more than others

Additionally, Medicaid, which often is thought of as an urban program, is the largest state expenditure of General Revenue Fund dollars. According to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services, approximately 25.5% of downstate’s population is enrolled in the Medicaid program. In comparison, less than 24% of Cook County’s and the collar counties’ populations are in Medicaid.

“It’s important for people to understand the facts,” Jackson said. “We make a case for opinion to be driven by fact. We have a lot of division in the state. We make the case that leaders in this state ought to make more of a case about what is positive and healthy about Illinois rather than so often emphasizing the negative and what divides us.”

Raney agreed: “It is important for Farm Bureau and the public in general to hold elected officials accountable for what they try to say is happening. It is totally fair and right where there are differences of opinion; but on any issue, we need truthful information before an honest opinion can be made.”

To read the full report, visit https://opensiuc.lib.siu.edu/ppi_papers/59/.

