State unemployment fraud cases top 120K, driven by nationwide exploitation of new federal program

If that number in any region is above 8% for three days, or if it increases for 7 of 10 days along with a sustained seven-day increase in hospital admissions, the state will put mitigations in place, Pritzker said. Those can include several of the actions seen in previous phases of the reopening plan.

Pritzker took other questions at the news conference and said he does not plan to put in place a state mandate for vaccinations once they are available, although he said they are necessary if the population is ever to achieve herd immunity.

“Herd immunity is something you only really can get with vaccines, and so we want people to get vaccinated if it's an effective vaccine and, you know, and we'll make it available to everyone, especially to those who are vulnerable,” he said.

While Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Wednesday the city’s public schools would go to remote learning, Pritzker said his stance was unchanged — Illinois State Board of Education and Illinois Department of Public Health guidance should be followed, but districts need flexibility to decide the best course.

Meanwhile, another 30 COVID-19-positive individuals were reported to have died over the previous 24 hours, bringing the total casualties since the pandemic began to 7,573 among 186,471 confirmed cases.

Hospitalizations for the virus were increasing as well at the end of Tuesday, with 1,552 COVID-19-positive individuals in hospital beds. While those numbers often fluctuate by the hundreds over the course of a week, the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized is the highest since June 1, when 1,651 beds were in use. The number of beds in use is also 200 more than it was on Friday.

