Statewide rolling COVID-19 positivity rate hits one month below 10%

SPRINGFIELD – The statewide COVID-19 positivity rate was to 6.5 percent Saturday as the state reached one month since it had a seven-day rolling positivity rate above 10 percent.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported an additional 6,717 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in Illinois to 1,024,039 since the outset of the pandemic.

Saturday’s seven-day rolling positivity rate was 8.3 percent, dropping from 8.5 percent the previous two days. That figure has not been above 10 percent since Dec. 8.

IDPH reported an additional 101 COVID-19 deaths Saturday, bringing the state’s death toll to 17,494.

Saturday also marked the third straight day in which more than 100,000 tests were administered across the state, the most tests administered over a three-day span since Dec. 10-12.

IDPH reported that 3,589 individuals were hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of Friday. Of those, 742 patients were in intensive care units and 393 were on ventilators.

This week, Gov. JB Pritzker announced that he would begin scaling back some Tier 3 mitigations as early as Jan. 15 for regions that are meeting state-mandated metrics.