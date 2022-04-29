Suspect strikes and kills Knox County sheriff's deputy during car chase

A former suburban Chicago mayor has been sentenced to a year in federal prison for taking $5,000 to help a red-light camera company. Louis Presta resigned as Crestwood mayor in November when he pleaded guilty to official misconduct and other crimes. Presta admitted taking the money to help SafeSpeed put more cameras in the suburb and to increase revenue from cameras already in place. Omar Maani was an executive at SafeSpeed. He was cooperating with the FBI, and the exchange of cash was recorded on a camera. SafeSpeed issued a statement, saying it had no knowledge of the criminal conduct.