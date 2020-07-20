Teachers’ union urges most schools to not reopen for in-person learning

Those guidelines require, among other things, use of appropriate personal protective equipment, or PPE, including face coverings; prohibiting more than 50 people from gathering in one space; observing social distancing as much as possible; monitoring all individuals for symptoms of COVID-19; and an increase in schoolwide cleaning and disinfection.

But IFT issued a statement Monday suggesting those guidelines do not go far enough. In addition to the measures IDPH and ISBE recommended, IFT called for districts to negotiate their reopening plans with their local teachers’ unions, allowing a blended model of in-person and online learning that would limit class sizes to no more than 15 students at a time, giving teachers authority to decide what the best model is for their students and requiring a two-week quarantine for any student or staff member who tests positive for COVID-19.

Montgomery said there might be some schools in the state that are able to meet those standards. “But most districts right now are not able, we believe to hit the marks, the benchmarks in terms of social distancing, in terms of all the PPE and cleaning,” he said.

Beth Anderson, who teaches special education in Kankakee, said her district had developed a plan that gave parents the option of putting their children in in-person classrooms, online learning or a combination of both.