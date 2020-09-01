Tourism decline could put state on hook for McCormick Place bonds

“In the Chicagoland area, a lot of our visitor traffic is business-related,” she said. “McCormick Place has one of the largest convention centers in the country and it basically has been shut down since the end of March. I think there's been about 130 events that were taking place at McCormick Place that were canceled from March until next early next year. So that has had a tremendous impact on the city. And the suburban areas which are very heavily dependent on meetings and group business, you know, that is also not taking place.”

Speckman said that even if the pandemic were to disappear immediately, industry officials estimate that it could take at least until 2023 for travel and tourism business to return to pre-pandemic levels.

“And, you know, I don't think that we're going to get back to everything the way it was before,” she added. “Meetings are going to be more hybrid. People are going to want to have the Zoom options versus in-person options for meetings. And meetings are going to have to be able to accommodate that reality. The makeup of how meetings and conventions and conferences happen moving forward is going to look different.”

