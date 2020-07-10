U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on birth control doesn’t affect Illinois’ insurance mandates

The RHA also specified that private insurance companies regulated by the state must cover abortions if they also cover pregnancy-related benefits.

That “monumental measure affirms women, not politicians or employers, can and should make their own decisions,” Bush said in a statement.

“This administration supports an individual’s access to birth control and is disappointed by the Supreme Court ruling which further erodes the health care and insurance protections of the Affordable Care Act,” the Insurance Department spokesperson wrote. “...Our administration will continue to uphold and enforce the right to reproductive care in Illinois.”

A spokesperson for the Thomas More Society, a Chicago-based law firm that focuses on defending religious rights, said the firm agreed that the Supreme Court’s ruling did not affect Illinois regulations. Michael McHale, an attorney with the firm, said the decision “is to be applauded.”

Its lawsuit challenging the state insurance mandates, filed in Sangamon County court, is still pending.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office is “carefully reviewing” the ruling, a spokesperson said in an email.