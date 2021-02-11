Vaccine operations increase with federal aid

Pritzker’s administration also announced Thursday that, by request of the state, three federally resourced Disaster Survivor Assistance teams will be deployed to assist local health departments at county-run vaccination sites in underserved communities with vulnerable populations.

Each of the three teams are made up of eight people from all over the country, and will support county call center operations in making vaccination appointments as well as assisting various organizations with community outreach to seniors and other eligible populations about the availability of the vaccine.

The first team will be deployed to St. Clair County this week and the two remaining teams will be deployed to assist the Cook County Department of Public Health in the coming days.

“My administration’s vaccine plan prioritizes equity and accessibility for all Illinois residents and federal resources like the Disaster Survivor Assistance teams will help support community outreach efforts with a keen focus on underserved populations,” Pritzker said in a statement. “Local health departments are on the front lines of this initiative and it is critical that we provide them any and all support they need.”

The last time DSA teams were deployed to Illinois was in 2013, when tornadoes and severe storms devastated areas of the state.