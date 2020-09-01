Virus deaths, positivity rate spike amid low reported testing output

Prior to Tuesday’s output, the state had reported between 30,000 and 52,000 test results each day for the past 28 days, for an average of 44,905 per day over that span.

The 39 deaths reported Tuesday drove the total to 8,064 among 236,515 confirmed cases since the pandemic first reached Illinois.

Meanwhile, Region 4, which includes the Metro East area on the Missouri border, saw its positivity rate decline from 10.4 percent to 9.6 percent as of Saturday, according to the IDPH website. That is not a big enough decrease to offset the need for further mitigation measures from the state.

The governor’s office has said new mitigation measures — including closure of indoor dining and drinking at restaurants and bars — could take effect as early as Wednesday.

In Region 7, which includes Will and Kankakee Counties, the positivity rate remained at 8.8 percent for the second straight day Saturday, which was four days after new mitigations took effect.

Those mitigations, effective since Wednesday, Aug. 26, include closure of restaurants and bars for indoor consumption.