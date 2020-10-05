Weekly COVID-19 hospitalization averages tick upward

Between 38 percent and 42 percent of ICU beds were available statewide on average last week.

Ventilator use has seen a similar minor upswing, with 150 being used by COVID-19 patients on average for the week ending Oct. 4. That’s up from 142 the week prior, and it the highest number since 176 were used on average the week ending July 5.

Over the past week, between 76 percent and 78 percent of ventilators were available each day.

The numbers in all three categories were well off of their highs from late April and early May.

Over the previous three days, the state reported an average of 1,916 confirmed cases of the virus each day among an average daily test output of 53,942. That brought the rolling seven-day average test positivity rate to 3.4 percent.

Region 4, which includes the Metro East area on the Missouri border, saw its positivity rate decrease to 6.9 percent, according to the latest data, which was nearing the 6.5 percent rate the region must hit to see COVID-19 mitigations lifted. There were 147 positive tests in the region among 2,639 results reported on Saturday, Oct. 2, the latest day numbers were reported by IDPH.