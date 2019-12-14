Iowa Capitol Digest for Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019

Iowa, Michigan, Rhode Island and the South Puget Intertribal Planning Agency tribal organization are participating in the project.

At present, officials say, there are no effective screenings or early detection tools for ovarian cancer, the eighth most-common cancer among U.S. women and the fifth-leading cause of cancer deaths among women. It causes more deaths than any other cancer of the female reproductive system, and Iowa ranks in the top 10 states for ovarian cancer mortality rates.

Given the lack of prevention and early detection, health officials say effective treatment has emerged as an evidence-based mechanism for reducing ovarian cancer mortality.

The Midwest has high ovarian cancer mortality rates overall and limited numbers of gynecologic oncologists. Iowa, for example, has six gynecologic oncologists — five of whom are located at the same medical center.