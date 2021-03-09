Iowa Capitol news from Monday, March 9, 2021

Capitol Digest

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest from Monday:

NO DECISION: Four members of the Temporary Redistricting Advisory Commission — two Republican appointees and two Democratic appointees — were unable to reach agreement on selecting a fifth member to chair the commission that will provide advice to the Legislative Services Agency, conduct public hearings on a proposed redistricting plan and make a recommendation to the Legislature.

Former Chief Clerk of the Iowa House Carmine Boal and Iowa League of Women Voters President Terese Grant were nominated, but neither received the necessary three votes from commissioners Deidre DeJear, Ian Russell Dave Roederer and Chris Hagenow.

The commission will meet again March 22. Members indicated that in the meantime they will have private, one-to-one conversations to avoid violating the state public meetings law.

VOTER REGISTRATION: Iowa high schools are being encouraged by Secretary of State Paul Pate to conduct voter registration drives on March 30, which coincides with the 50th anniversary of Iowa ratifying the 26th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, lowering the voting age from 21 to 18.