Iowa House approves tax credits, incentives for child care facilities

“The bipartisan effort this session on child care recognizes a complicated workforce problem that cannot be fixed easily,” said Dustin Miller, spokesman for the coalition of 13 of the largest economic development groups in the state.

“The child care needs in this state will require a variety of solutions provided to employees, employers and entrepreneurs.”

HF 712 calls for 60 percent of the tax credits to be reserved for small communities — those outside the 11 most populous counties. If the tax credits are not claimed by May 1, the remainder of the credits available can be used by any eligible applicant.

The bill would require projects to include local matching funds to be eligible for the tax credits. That could be in the form of property tax exemptions from local governments.

In small communities, the local match must be at least $25,000 of the project cost. In larger communities, it must be at least $50,000.

The credit would be capped at 25 percent of the cost or no more than $200,000. For larger communities, the credits are capped at 10 percent of the project cost or no more than $200,000.

Applications for the tax credits will be reviewed and scored competitively by the Iowa Economic Development Authority.