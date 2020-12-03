Iowa legislative leaders not anticipating major coronavirus-related changes at Capitol

South Dakota, which has the second highest rate of COVID-19 cases, is spending about $350,000 to wire its state legislative chamber and renovate meeting rooms at the Capitol to make remote work easier for lawmakers.

The Virginia House of Delegates plans to meet remotely to limit lawmakers’ exposure to the coronavirus and, according to leaders, set an example of how to conduct business during a pandemic.

The Maine Legislature will swear in new lawmakers at a convention center where they will have more room than at the Capitol. New lawmakers in New Hampshire will bundle up and be sworn in outdoors.

In Iowa, which has the third highest level of positive COVID-19 cases in the nation — 7,525 per 100,000 residents — legislative leaders are considering several steps to limit COVID-19 risk during what is scheduled to be a 110-day session, but none as sweeping as what other states are planning.

“Our expectation at this point is to start the session on time,” on Jan. 11, House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said Thursday.

Among the changes being considered are steps to reduce “density.” That could involve moving clerks out of the House and Senate chambers to give lawmakers nearly 6 feet between their desks. In that case, clerks might work from home.