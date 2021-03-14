Iowa Mourns: A gearhead, Tom Stephenson restored cars for family and friends

“He didn’t care what the car looked like as long as the engine wasn’t damaged,” said Pat. “He saved us a lot of money on cars.”

Pat’s favorite restoration was a little Mazda fast back. Originally an “ugly orange color,” the car had been crushed during a rollover in the late 1960s, Pat said. Tom took it apart down to the frame, straightened out the body and built it back up, painting it a nice candy apply red.

His son Michael’s preferred ride was the Mercury Cougar XR-7 that he spent senior year of college working on with his dad. From negotiating the price at a salvage yard to finishing the car off with some extravagant headlights, father and son worked on it “piece by piece,” Michael said.

With friends, Tom spent hours tweaking figure eight race cars for competition at the Warren County Speedway — often sharing a beer and a laugh after they put their wrenches down.

Beyond cars, Tom was a Vikings and Twins fan, finding time to watch games whenever he could.

A diagnosis with Lewy Body Dementia in 2015 limited his mobility, but Tom never lost his infectious smile, boisterous laugh or contagious spirit.

In 2017, Tom and Pat celebrated the 50th wedding anniversary, a favorite family memory.