Iowa Mourns: Larry Sonner, Methodist minister who married lesbian couple against church doctrine, dies of COVID-19

Then, with all the photos Larry had taken on the trip, the family would grab popcorn and sit down for a slideshow of their vacation.

"That was one of my favorite things growing up — when my dad would get the slide projector out," Deb said.

When his children had children of their own, no matter where they lived, Larry made sure to be a part of their lives. For Deb, that meant visiting her, her husband and their four children in Houston for at least three weeks almost every February and in December for her children's choir's Madrigal Dinner.

When he wasn't traveling or spending time with his grandchildren, Larry enjoyed learning about finance. From a young age, he taught his children "the power of compounding interest," Deb said. Those lessons had a deeper meaning.

"He would always talk with us about how you spend your money really represents your values," she said.

Larry was organized and methodical, the type of man who would write a chore on a list just to cross it off, Deb said.

He was the type of man who was his daughter's whole world, she added.