Iowa Mourns: Longtime IHSAA official Cornie Wassink remembered for love of track and field.

Cornie first got into track and field timing while still a student at Northwestern. He was taking an officiating class when he learned the school was looking for help working track meets. He jumped at the opportunity and quickly fell in love with the sport.

A master official for USA Track and Field, Cornie worked at the high school, college and professional levels.

“The thing that impressed me most was his professionalism in the whole sport,” said Bob Prince, co-director of the Sioux City Relays. “When he came, he just added a whole other level of class to our operation in terms of trying to do things right and by the book.”

Over the years, Cornie racked up an impressive number of Hall of Fame titles, including being inducted into the Northwestern Athletic Hall of Fame (1983), Iowa High School Athletic Association Officials Hall of Fame (2008) and the Iowa Track Officials Hall of Fame (2009).

Founder of the Iowa Association of Track Officials, Cornie officiated seven other sports, too. And in his 50 years on the sidelines, he was named Iowa State Official of the Year eight times.