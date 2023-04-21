Iowa is one of 31 states without a red-flag law, which allows for temporary firearm removal from individuals believed to be at risk of harming themselves or others.

States took millions to enact red-flag gun laws, but many still won't pass them A Lee Enterprises review reveals that lawmakers in 31 states have not passed red-flag laws even as most of those states received federal funding through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

The policy, enacted in 19 states and D.C., is one that gun-safety advocates are pushing for once again across the U.S. in the aftermath of the late March Nashville school shooting, which killed six people.

The policy has bipartisan appeal, with some Republicans in favor of it, but Second Amendment advocates say the policy is concerning because it entails firearm removal.

In January, two students were killed in shootings at Starts Right Here, an educational mentorship program in downtown Des Moines. The two Des Moines residents, 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr, were found in very critical condition and were pronounced dead at the hospital. Starts Right Here founder and CEO Will Holmes, also known as Will Keeps, was seriously injured. Police reported that an 18-year-old shooter walked into the headquarters of Starts Right Here and fired multiple shots.

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller last July called on the state Legislature to support a red-flag law. One month before that, Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds signed Senate File 581, which would allow hunters to use assault rifles to hunt deer during a new hunting season.

Reynolds has previously pointed to Illinois as an example of failing red-flag laws. An Associated Press analysis of red-flag law usage last year found that some states, like Illinois, have rarely used their laws. But other states, like Florida, widely use their laws. Dana Kelly, communications coordinator for the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, said there are 3,448 active extreme risk protection orders as of April 10.

“The fact that our lawmakers passed this bill just hours after the world found out that a gunman with an assault rifle had murdered 21 elementary students and educators in Uvalde is frustrating and does not meet the moment,” said Traci Kennedy, a volunteer with the Iowa chapter of Moms Demand Action.

Twenty-nine Republicans joined Democrats to pass the federal gun safety law in late June. But Iowa’s two U.S. senators disagreed with one another on their votes. U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst was one of 15 Republicans who voted in favor of the measure.

Voting against the bill, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley argued that the legislation had “very specific concerns about safeguarding constitutional due process rights.” All three of Iowa’s Republican House members voted against it, while U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, a Democrat, voted for the bill.

The state recently was awarded $2,478,792 through President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which aims to help states create and implement the red-flag laws, also referred to as extreme risk protection order programs. Iowa is among several states to receive the funding — most states either noted in their federal funding application that they don’t intend to pass the laws or top lawmakers there have previously stated their opposition.

The state’s application for the funding, however, does not offer details on what the plans for the funding will be. Some states are using the funds to implement extreme risk protection orders (red-flag laws). Additional measures include the implementation of various programs such as: mental health courts, veterans assistance and crisis intervention courts.

PHOTOS: March for Our Lives protest March for Our Lives March for Our Lives March for Our Lives March for Our Lives March for Our Lives March for Our Lives March for Our Lives March for Our Lives WATCH NOW: March for Our Lives protest in Sioux City

How gun commerce has changed in Iowa since 2010: From 11 dealers to 226 How gun commerce has changed in Iowa since 2010