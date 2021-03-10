Iowa Senate forges ahead on tax cuts

“And we don’t have our arms around the real impact of this pandemic on Iowa’s economy, and I don’t think we will for at least 18 more months when we will have to stand on our own two feet without an influx of billions of federal dollars,” she said.

Rather than cut revenue at a time of economic uncertainty, Jochum said, “what we need to be focused on today and in this session is how to help the people who have been the most hurt by this pandemic.”

Dawson countered that Iowa has been cited by national rating services as having the nation’s best fiscal policies, which include past action to cut tax burdens despite dire warnings from critics that did not come to fruition.

“These are not rushed ideas or necessarily new ideas,” Dawson said. “These are policy goals for this caucus for years, and we will continue to advance these goals until we find ultimate success for Iowans.”