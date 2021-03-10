Iowa Senate passes ‘back-the-blue’ bills

Minority Democrats agreed that law enforcement is vital to public safety, but with public safety responsibilities come accountability.

Sen. Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, said no law enforcement groups registered in support of the GOP bills that he said were more intended to “score political points” than foster reasonable public policy.

PROVISIONS

Along with increasing penalties for rioting, unlawful assembly, harassment, assault, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief and with enhancing some to felonies — changes opponents said were aimed at last year’s protests in the wake of George Floyd’s choking death in Minneapolis — Republicans created a new aggravated misdemeanor of interfering with public disorder control.

Other provisions sought to enhance the rights of police officers who suffer an injury in the line of duty by allowing them to recover damages against the individuals who caused the injury, create an assault offense for pointing a laser with intent to cause harm and provide civil liability protection for a driver who inadvertently injures someone blocking a highway without a permit.

'OBEY THE LAW'