Iowa Senators seek new scrutiny for those on public aid

DES MOINES — Republicans in the state Senate voted Wednesday to require Iowans receiving public assistance benefits to undergo eligibility reviews four times a year that they said were meant to weed out fraud and abuse.

Senators voted 32-17 along party lines to approve Senate File 2272 and send it to the Iowa House for consideration.

The proposal would enlist one or more private vendors to verify the eligibility of about 600,000 public assistance recipients for their income, assets, employment, residency, incarceration status, lottery winnings and other information, and report to the Iowa Department of Human Services every three months beginning in October 2021.

“If someone is fraudulently receiving benefits, they should be stopped,” said Sen. Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig, the bill’s floor manager. Schultz — who told his Senate colleagues he had been “compared to Dr. Evil” for running the bill — said he believed the measure would improve efficiencies and free up Human Services employees to do other work.

‘I think we’re going the right way,” he said.