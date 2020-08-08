$26 million available for Iowa student internet connections

DES MOINES — About $26 million in federal aid is now available to K-12 public schools, private schools and colleges and universities in Iowa, primarily to increase internet connectivity for students this school year, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Friday.

Iowa Department of Education officials say $19.3 million in awards under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act will go to Iowa’s 327 public school districts and to non-public schools.

The remaining $6.9 million will be earmarked for public and private two- and four-year colleges and universities.

“During an unprecedented pandemic, we have had to adapt, innovate and change the way we do business,” Reynolds said in a statement. “Expanding high-quality broadband connectivity is more important than ever for tele-learning, telework and telehealth.

“This funding will play a critical role in our children’s education, helping to close significant gaps in broadband access for rural schools.”

State education department officials will send the awards directly to districts, which may use them to lease hot spots, which provide a discount on broadband internet service, or to loan devices to qualifying households.