35 of Iowa's 99 counties have COVID-19 positivity rate above 15%

“Iowans want to get their kids back in school, back to playing sports and back to extracurricular activities, and I do, too,” Reynolds said. “I believe that our students can safely return to school and to fall sports, and I’ve consistently advocated for both.”

Reynolds said she hoped Des Moines school officials will meet with her and state education and public health officials to agree on ways to bring the district into compliance now that judges have ruled her proclamation was an appropriate exercise of gubernatorial authority and schools’ return-to-learn plans must receive state approval or face consequences.

“We’re living in unprecedented times, and this isn’t easy,” Reynolds said in discussing changes brought by the coronavirus pandemic. “We have to learn to live with it, and we have to start to bring some normalcy into our lives, and we can do that safely and responsibly.”

The governor expressed concern that a lack of in-person educational options would disproportionately harm “low-income and minority children and those living with disabilities” and could “lead to severe learning loss, especially for children with heightened behavioral needs.”