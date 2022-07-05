 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

$6M state award stays with ‘Field of Dreams’ TV project despite lack of streaming partner

  • 0

DES MOINES — The $6 million in taxpayer funding awarded to a “Field of Dreams” TV series will remain dedicated to the project, despite a recent report that the show is currently without a broadcast home, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office said Tuesday.

The entertainment publication Variety recently reported that the series, which would be based on the iconic 1989 movie that was largely filmed in Iowa, no longer will be streamed on Peacock, a channel owned and operated by NBCUniversal.

The project is shopping for a new broadcast partner, Variety reported.

The state of Iowa awarded $6 million in funding to the project via the state’s Destination Iowa program, which is run by the state economic development department and is designed to attract visitors and new residents to the state.

Destination Iowa was funded by $100 million in federal pandemic relief funding.

While the $6 million had not yet been appropriated to the “Field of Dreams” TV project, that funding will remain dedicated to the project until it begins operating, the governor’s office confirmed.

People are also reading…

As of June 27, the state had awarded $16.5 million in Destination Iowa funding to four projects:

• $6 million to the “Field of Dreams” TV series.

• $7 million to the Siouxland Regional Trail System.

• $2.5 million to Polk County’s Easter Lake North Shore Project.

• $1 million to a project connecting trails in central Iowa.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the “Field of Dreams” series is planned as an adaptation of the movie, which featured a makeshift baseball field that was carved into an Iowa cornfield. The field used in the film is just outside Dyersville and has since become a popular tourist destination.

The new series would again film in Iowa but not at the movie site in Dyersville. Filming was expected to take place throughout the state, including in Polk, Mahaska, Clinton and Boone counties, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The new series is helmed by Michael Schur, whose TV credits include “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation” and “The Good Place.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa governor to pursue abortion restrictions in courts

Iowa governor to pursue abortion restrictions in courts

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday that she'll seek to end most abortions in the state by turning to the courts. She'll ask them to relax the legal standard used to evaluate restrictions and to reverse a decision that halted a ban as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. That law bans abortions once cardiac activity can be detected. A state court judge found the 2018 law unconstitutional under previous Iowa Supreme Court rulings. However, the high court on June 17 reversed previous precedent which would allow the law to be considered under a lower legal threshold.

Iowa court reverses precedent on Iowa pig farm lawsuits

Iowa court reverses precedent on Iowa pig farm lawsuits

The Iowa Supreme Court has reversed a longstanding precedent that allowed landowners to sue for damages when a neighboring hog farm causes water pollution or odor problems that affect quality of life. A majority of the court concluded Thursday that a 2004 decision was wrong. The reversal is a significant blow to property owners who live in rural areas  who want to take legal action over expanding hog farms. It’s a victory for the agriculture industry in Iowa because it strengthens the immunity law protecting livestock farmers from nuisance lawsuits. Iowa is the nation’s leading pork producer with 23 million pigs.

Woman found guilty, man sentenced to prison for Iowa killing

A woman has been found guilty of first-degree murder and a man sentenced to prison for the strangulation death of another woman nearly two years ago in her Lake Park home. The Sioux City Journal reports that a judge found 27-year-old Allison Decker guilty Tuesday of the murder count, as well as theft and conspiracy to commit theft in the death of 25-year-old Angel Bastman. Bastman's body was found in her home on Dec. 22, 2020. Decker's codefendant, 25-year-old Justice Berntson, was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison for attempted murder in Bastman's death. Investigators say all three were at Bastman's home when Decker and Bastman fought. Prosecutors say Decker strangled Bastman with a belt, and Bernston did nothing to stop it.

First probable case of monkeypox reported in Iowa

An adult from north-central Iowa is infected with the state’s first probable case of monkeypox. The state health department announced the probable case on Friday. The patient, who was not identified, was likely infected during international travel and is now in isolation and receiving outpatient care. The department is conducting contact tracing to determine if anyone else is at risk. Most monkeypox patients experience only fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. People with more serious illness may develop a rash and lesions on the face and hands that can spread to other parts of the body.

Iowa man who accidentally shot Marine with air rifle fined

A 71-year-old Iowa City man who seriously wounded a U.S. Marine while shooting an air rifle at a squirrel has been fined $855 after pleading guilty in April to a misdemeanor. The Press-Citizen reports that Philip Olson was issued the fine Thursday for violating an Iowa City ordinance prohibiting the discharge of toy guns and slingshots. Police have said Olson was shooting at a squirrel in his yard last October when he hit then 20-year-old Gabe Heefner, of Kirkwood, Missouri, who was driving by. Police found Heefner in a wrecked car with what looked like a gunshot wound to the head. At the time, Heefner was a lance corporal in the Marines who was in Iowa City visiting his grandparents and friends.

Watch Now: Related Video

Unbelievable! This is the moment after a gunman opened fire in a crowd in Philadelphia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News