$8M state cut worsens woes of regent schools

“The Iowa Legislature’s decision to cut $8 million in important funding for higher education at a time when students and their families are struggling with once-in-a-generation economic crisis is shortsighted and deeply disappointing,” according to a statement from student leaders at the UI, ISU and UNI.

“At a time when courageous activists have exposed deep racial inequities in our society, it must be noted that these cuts will fall hardest on students of color,” according to the statement. “When state funding goes down, students pay higher tuition, and rising tuition is yet another barrier for students of color — who are consistently forced to take on more student debt than their white peers.”

value to Iowa

After absorbing legislative cuts in 2017 and 2018 amounting to more than $30 million, the universities had achieved measured progress in restoring some state funding in recent years — though fiscal 2020 appropriations were $56 million below fiscal 2001.

For 2021, the board had requested an $18 million boost. Gov. Kim Reynolds in January proposed a 3% bump, which would have amounted to $6.7 million more for the UI, $5.3 million more for ISU and $3 million more for UNI.

But that was before COVID-19 hammered the country and hamstrung the state’s economy.