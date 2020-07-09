A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest from Thursday:

ONE-THIRD OF IOWA ABNORMALLY DRY: Although statewide precipitation was near normal in June, state officials who compile the water summary update said Thursday that northeast Iowa experienced extra wet conditions while western parts of the state have entered moderate drought.
The U.S. Drought Monitor shows abnormally dry conditions in about 35% of Iowa, with eight west-central counties classified as being in moderate drought, officials said.
“June saw low rainfall amounts in western Iowa and is causing concern about growing drought conditions,” said Tim Hall, coordinator of hydrology resources for the state Department of Natural Resources.
“Unfortunately, the western part of Iowa tends to be where groundwater supplies are the most vulnerable, so we will be watching those areas carefully,”
Statewide precipitation averaged 4.85 inches in June, or 0.17 inch less than the 30-year climatological average.
However, the state’s western half was drier than normal, with precipitation deficits of up to 4 inches.
Much of eastern Iowa reported general rainfall totals from 2 to 6 inches above average. That is due in part to the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal, which moved through Iowa as a tropical depression June 9. Cristobal is only the second tropical system on record to transverse Iowa, with the only other occurrence happening on Sept. 11, 1900.
Iowa had warmer than normal conditions statewide during June with an average temperature of 72.9 degrees, 3.2 degrees below normal. The month tied with 1954 and 2005 as the 18th-warmest June on record.
Details of the Iowa report are available at iowadnr.gov/watersummaryupdate.
LOTTERY WINNER, PART 1: If you bought a Powerball ticket recently in Waterloo, check your numbers. It may be worth $500,000.
Iowa Lottery officials said Thursday that someone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Guddi Mart in Waterloo won a $500,000 prize in Wednesday’s drawing. The ticket came within one number of having at least a share of Wednesday’s $69.3 million jackpot.
Wednesday’s winning numbers were: 3-10-34-36-62 and Powerball 5. The Power Play number was 10.
No one matched all six numbers to win the jackpot, so the big prize climbs to an estimated $79 million annuity ($63 million cash option) for Saturday.
The Waterloo ticket was one of three in the country to win a $500,000 prize in Wednesday night’s drawing. The other two were in New Jersey and Puerto Rico.
LOTTERY WINNER, PART 2: A Marion man’s word search led him to $100,000.
The Iowa Lottery said Steven Wagner won the second top prize in the lottery’s Word Search InstaPlay game after buying the ticket at a local convenience store.
Word Search is a $20 game that features 25 top prizes of $100,000, 75 prizes of $20,000 and overall odds of one in 3.05, according to lottery officials.
InstaPlay tickets are called “scratchless” because they have no security coating that needs to be removed to determine the prize won. And rather than having supplies of tickets printed in advance like those in traditional scratch and pull-tab games, InstaPlay tickets are printed on demand from the lottery terminal.
DRINKING WATER REPORT: Iowans can check on the quality of their public drinking water via a new report issued by the state Department of Natural Resources.
DNR officials said Thursday they had published their annual report on how well Iowa’s public water supplies comply with state and federal regulations. The federal Safe Drinking Water Act requires the department to collect data and report violations of health-based standards, and major monitoring or reporting requirements that occurred in the previous year.
“In its simplest form, it’s a report card for the 1,855 public water supplies regulated by DNR,” said Lori McDaniel, chief of DNR’s water quality bureau.
Almost 96% of the 2.96 million people served by Iowa’s public water supplies received drinking water that complied with all health-based standards, a slight improvement over earlier years. About 93% of the population received water from systems that met all major monitoring and reporting requirements, according to the department.
