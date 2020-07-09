A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest from Thursday:

Word Search is a $20 game that features 25 top prizes of $100,000, 75 prizes of $20,000 and overall odds of one in 3.05, according to lottery officials.

InstaPlay tickets are called “scratchless” because they have no security coating that needs to be removed to determine the prize won. And rather than having supplies of tickets printed in advance like those in traditional scratch and pull-tab games, InstaPlay tickets are printed on demand from the lottery terminal.

DRINKING WATER REPORT: Iowans can check on the quality of their public drinking water via a new report issued by the state Department of Natural Resources.

DNR officials said Thursday they had published their annual report on how well Iowa’s public water supplies comply with state and federal regulations. The federal Safe Drinking Water Act requires the department to collect data and report violations of health-based standards, and major monitoring or reporting requirements that occurred in the previous year.

“In its simplest form, it’s a report card for the 1,855 public water supplies regulated by DNR,” said Lori McDaniel, chief of DNR’s water quality bureau.

Almost 96% of the 2.96 million people served by Iowa’s public water supplies received drinking water that complied with all health-based standards, a slight improvement over earlier years. About 93% of the population received water from systems that met all major monitoring and reporting requirements, according to the department.

