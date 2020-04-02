Abortion clinics won’t contest COVID-19 order

Chappell, in his order, said in reviewing briefs submitted by ACLU it appeared the providers had believed the order banned almost all surgical abortions. Both providers already intended to determine what procedures, including surgical abortions, could be delayed without undue risk to their patients.

After the stipulation, both sides in the dispute claimed victory.

“Today, the court entered an order by agreement of the parties that allows physicians to treat abortion the same as other procedures and allows them to make a case-by-case determination for each patient,” Planned Parenthood and Emma Goldman Clinic said in joint statement. “Therefore, Planned Parenthood will resume seeing patients for in-clinic procedures, in compliance with Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proclamation.”

Reynolds’ spokesman said in a statement the governor was “pleased that her proclamation remains in full effect and that surgical abortions will not be exempted from this suspension of non-essential and elective surgeries.”

The providers, in their petition, had argued the Republican governor’s proclamation violated women’s rights under the Iowa Constitution and “severely jeopardizes their health, safety and welfare.”