Agent says suspect in 2018 Iowa slaying told her, 'I did it'

During questioning at the cornfield, Bahena Rivera told Romero that he followed Tibbetts, who was going for a run, in his car, got out and started running behind her. Bahena Rivera said that Tibbetts noticed him and attempted to use her cell phone to call police.

"He said that Mollie tried to slap him and was screaming at him," Romero testified. "Mr. Rivera said this is when he became angry."

Bahena Rivera told Romero that he remembered that the two started fighting but then he blacked out. He said the next thing he recalled was driving in his car and seeing the earbuds Tibbetts used while running on his legs, and that her body was in his trunk, Romero testified.

Bahena Rivera told Romero that he did not remember how she got in the vehicle, but he recalled carrying her body on his shoulder to the cornfield, covering her with leaves and leaving immediately. He said her body felt "like a person that had just fainted" and was bleeding, pointing to his neck when asked why. He said he had taken his shirt off because of the blood.