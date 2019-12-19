Alliant Energy rate increase gets OK from Iowa Utilities Board

The Iowa Utilities Board gave a qualified “yes” to Alliant Energy’s request for a rate increase for customers of its retail natural gas.

The decision came after Alliant and other parties, including the Iowa Attorney General’s Office of Consumer Advocate and consumer groups, filed a settlement with the board.

Alliant’s Interstate Power and Light in March had applied for an annual overall rise of some $21 million, or 9 percent of the company’s total revenue, the board noted in a news release. But on Wednesday the board announced it had approved an increase of $9.2 million less than that — to $11.8 million.

“This is good news for our customers, this is good for everybody,” Alliant spokesman Justin Foss said.

The utility had asked for an approximate $8-per-month rate increase for residential customers, for example, Foss said, but agreed to a $4-per-month boost.

Foss pointed out a monthly bill consists of three charges:

• The base rate, which is the part Alliant had asked to increase

• The cost of the gas, which is a pass-through and on which Alliant doesn’t see a profit

• The state-mandated energy-efficiency charge.