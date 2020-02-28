At C.R. town hall, Reynolds finds support, some pushback for Invest in Iowa plan

Maureen Bickford thanked the governor for including mental health funding in the plans. Reynolds said it would provide $120 million the first year and more in following years.

“People can’t work and have the quality of life they deserve if they aren’t healthy,” Reynolds said. “Children certainly can’t learn if they’re dealing with trauma or mental illness.”

There was pushback from some who supported the referendum 10 years ago to create the Iowa Water and Land Legacy. Her formula for spending the money is “violating the promise of what we voted for,” said Peter Fisher of the Iowa Policy Project. In 2010, the plan called for three-eighths of a cent of the next sales tax increase to fund the outdoor trust.

“The promise was that all of the three-eighths cents would be new money” for natural resources initiatives, Fisher said. “But about half of it is just moving programs out of other funds into this.”

It may not be everything he voted for 10 years ago, Reynolds said, “but it is a lot of new money.”

“It wasn’t going to be brought forward unless we figured out a way to find some compromise,” Reynolds said. The state is putting more money into water quality efforts than it was 10 years ago, so it’s appropriate to include that in Invest in Iowa.