Auditor decries ‘bad data’ from Iowa’s Medicaid program

“Our finding at the end of the day with this matter is essentially we were — despite repeated efforts — unable to perform an analysis and audit of home-health data because the data provided were repeatedly unreliable,” he told reporters.

“Me, as a taxpayer, I want to know what’s happening with my money. We are standing here today telling you that due to the quality of the data that we were repeatedly provided by DHS, we can’t answer that question. I think that’s pretty concerning.”

Since his office is charged with powers to investigate, report and make recommendations but not to “force changes upon the system,” Sand said it is up to the governor and the Legislature to make certain that contract provisions with private managed-care organizations are enforced — which includes having reliable data.

In 2016, then-Gov. Terry Branstad, a Republican, shifted from a state-run fee-for-service Medicaid program to a system managed by private insurance companies that contract with the state for capitation payments to oversee enrollees and service providers. More than 600,000 Iowans are enrolled in the program.

The privatized system has been a flashpoint between Democrats and Republicans. Current GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds strongly supports the shift, saying that problems with its rollout are being addressed.