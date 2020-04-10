Auditors take unprecedented precautions for June 2 primary

Weipert reported that in Johnson County, of the 281 responses from 515 poll workers sent a survey, 10 no longer want to be poll workers and 36 are unwilling to work the primary, but gave no reason. One person mentioned COVID-19 as a reason and three others emailed him about COVID-19.

“No one asked what, if any, measures we are taking,” Weipert said.

Veeder has reduced the number of Black Hawk County polling places from 62 to seven and although he hasn’t had a problem getting enough precinct workers, “we are identifying backup workers in case workers back out.”

No one seems to think it will be necessary to call out the National Guard as Wisconsin did for its recent primary. Unless Guard members were in civilian clothes, “it’s a horrible idea,” Weipert said.

“The optics to the world seeing uniformed military at our polls would legitimize some of the Third World despots who use the military in their countries to conduct elections,” Miller said.

Moritz has reached out to teachers’ groups and unions that may have workers idled by COVID-19 to recruit poll workers. One challenge for her and other auditors, especially in larger counties, is “creating alternative methods to training our workers because of the social distancing aspect.”