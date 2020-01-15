Bill seeks to get ‘left-lane campers’ to pull over

Currently, the back-seat requirement only applies to passengers aged 17 and younger.

Legislators were approached by medical personnel who encounter injuries caused by unbelted back-seat passengers slamming into front-seat occupants during vehicle accidents that could be prevented if all riders were wearing seat belts.

“The goal and intent of it is to keep people safe,” Whiting said. “I used to think about seat belts this way — well, as a pro-liberty guy, if I’m not wearing my seat belt, I’m not hurting anybody but myself.

“As I’ve learned sadly through this, that’s not always true,” he said. “If somebody in the back comes up and hits me, it’s dangerous for everybody on the road.”

A companion bill has been introduced in the Iowa House this session as well by Rep. Megan Jones, R-Sioux Rapids.

“If we have those people secured and tucked into their belts, then we have less likelihood that they’re going to fly into someone else who may be properly belted in but still faces injuries because of that flying person in the back seat,” Jones said. “For a lot of people, I think this is a non-issue. They just buckle in, they’re so used to it. Kids are so (accustomed) to being in car seats for so long, I think it’s just natural, it’s just a habit.”