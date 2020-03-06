Bill targeting anti-Semitism likely to increase divisiveness in Iowa, critics charge

“That’s the message you’re sending,” he said. “And in today’s world, that’s a dangerous message.”

The Legislature “should not pit people against each other, make people choose who should be protected,” Rep. Jo Oldson, D-Des Moines, said.

“We all want hate to stop,” Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad, D-Des Moines, said, “but to just include just one religious group, that sets up a process that I don’t think we want to set up.”

Rep. Ruth Ann Gaines, D-Des Moines, said she’s lived long enough to know positive change is difficult, takes time, “takes strength of character and, above all, takes trust, trust in the people you are working with.”

The bill is deceiving because on the surface it appears the Legislature is doing the right thing, Gaines said. But Iowans “who have walked to the beat of a different drummer, spent our lives trying to explain who we are and what has happened to us don’t look at things in a vacuum.”

The bill is “exclusive” because it says that Jews who have been discriminated against are different, superior to the others who have suffered discrimination.