Bill would allow guns in vehicles at Iowa workplaces, schools

“We’re all in this together,” Bisignano said. “Until we decide that we want more restrictions, then restrictions should be few and far between.”

Current law does not prohibit carrying an unloaded gun in a vehicle or an empty, cased weapon on school grounds, said Richard Rogers of the Iowa Firearms Coalition.

Besides, the presence of guns does not necessarily make people less safe, said Sen. Jake Chapman, R-Adel.

“You’re around guns all days long. You’re around guns in this room,” he said. Guns are allowed in the Capitol. “Iowans frequently carry guns. When you’re in the grocery store, chances are someone is carrying. It doesn’t make us any less safe.”

The Iowa Association of Business and Industry lobbyist Brad Hartkopf said the decision whether to allow guns at work, including employee parking lots, should be up to individual businesses, not the state.

If an employee is dismissed and escorted from the workplace, “do you want them to have access to a weapon immediately?” he asked.

“People leave this building losers all the time,” Bisignano responded. “They’re angry. We may have taken away their livelihood in some cases.”

Public comment