Campaign Almanac: GOP lawmaker who opposed school voucher plan endorses DeJear

A Republican Iowa House member ousted in a June primary election by a fellow GOP lawmaker endorsed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has returned the favor, backing Reynolds’ Democratic challenger.

Des Moines small-business owner and political organizer Deidre DeJear shared on social media Wednesday the endorsement of state Rep. David Maxwell, R-Gibson.

DeJear’s campaign said it received Maxwell’s support in August with the release of her education policy, and chose to share his sentiments via social media this week, highlighting Republican support for the campaign with less than a week to go until the Nov. 8 election.

“Iowa used to be a state that funded education first,” Maxwell said in a statement posted by DeJear’s campaign on Facebook. “Not doing so has been a disservice to all Iowans. I appreciate Deidre’s proposals because it prioritizes funding public schools and allows for reasonable solutions to educate our children.”

Maxwell, who did not immediately return a message Thursday seeking comment, has served in the Iowa House since 2013. His term expires in January after being defeated in the Republican primary by fellow state Rep. Dean Fisher, R-Montour. Redistricting threw the pair together into Iowa House District 53, which includes all of Poweshiek County and most of Tama County.

Reynolds endorsed Fisher ahead of the June 7 primary for his stated willingness to work with the governor to “enact a pro-taxpayer, pro-family, and a pro-parent agenda in 2023,” according to a statement from Reynolds’ campaign of its endorsement.

Maxwell opposed Reynolds’ proposal to use $55 million in state public school funding to provide 10,000 students with scholarships to pay private school expenses.

He also voted against a bill signed into law by Reynolds that’s been blocked by the courts to ban most abortions after a “fetal heartbeat” is detected, with limited exceptions. That can occur as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, before many women know they are pregnant.

Fisher faces Democrat Sarah Smith of Grinnell in the House 53 race. Maxwell also has endorsed Smith.

“While we may not agree on all of the issues, we have found common ground on key platforms that greatly affect voters in this district, including funding public school education and women’s health care access,” Smith said in a statement.

GROUP LAUNCHES AD TO MOBILIZE BLACK VOTERS: A national group of Black business leaders and advocates is launching an ad campaign to mobilize Black voters in four states, including Iowa.

The Black Economic Alliance, a nonpartisan group, is running advertisements in Georgia, Maryland, Arkansas and Iowa. The ad features former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, one of two Black governors ever elected in the United States.

“Black voters need representatives who will actually represent us. That’s why it’s on each of us to vote and to get everyone around us to do the same,” Patrick said.

DeJear, the Democratic candidate for governor challenging incumbent Gov. Kim Reynolds, is one of five Black gubernatorial candidates in the 2022 midterm elections. All five are Democrats, including Stacey Abrams of Georgia, Chris Jones of Arkansas, Yolanda Flowers of Alabama and Wes Moore of Maryland.

Iowans have elected one Black state senator. On Tuesday, three Black candidates will be on the ballot for two state Senate seats, according to Black Iowa News. Mary Kathleen Figaro, a physician, is running for Senate District 47 in Scott County. The Senate District 17 in Des Moines has Democrat Izaah Knox running against Libertarian ToyA Johnson.

“Black voters have the power to elect leaders who will prioritize improving work, wages, and wealth in our community,” David Clunie, executive director of the Black Economic Alliance, said in a news release. “When we show up to vote, we can elect and hold accountable those who make decisions that impact our daily lives.”

BOHANNAN LAUNCHES FINAL CAMPAIGN AD: With less than a week to go until Nov. 8, Christina Bohannan, the Democrat running to represent southeast Iowa in Congress, launched her campaign’s final ad before Election Day.

The 30-second ad started airing on Tuesday in a $272,767 ad buy, according to the campaign.

The ad contrasts Bohannan’s positions with current Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks. A voice-over claims Miller-Meeks “blamed Medicare for the cost of health care, sides with the drug companies and takes their money.”

Bohannan has criticized Miller-Meeks for her vote against the Inflation Reduction Act and an amendment to cap insulin costs. Miller-Meeks has said the proposal was a spending package “filled with partisan priorities,” including adding IRS agents. She said on the House floor the government controlling drug pricing “will limit competition and innovation within the pharmaceutical industry.”

The voice-over in Bohannan’s ad says Bohannan would “take on price-gouging corporations, protect Medicare, invest in manufacturing jobs in Iowa.”

The ad also touts endorsements by two former congressmen representing southeast Iowa, Jim Leach, who was a Republican representative, and Democrat Dave Loebsack.