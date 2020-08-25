Capitol Digest: A roundup of state government and Capitol news items for Tuesday

“This settlement requires that Honda make several changes in its practices to prevent a tragedy like this from ever happening again,” Miller said.

The systems were designed and manufactured by Takata Corp., a longtime Honda supplier, and were first installed in Honda vehicles in the 2001 model year. Since 2008, Honda has recalled about 12.9 million Honda and Acura vehicles equipped with the suspect airbags. The settlement was reached between American Honda Motor Co. and Honda of America Mfg. Inc. and the attorneys general of 48 states, territories and the District of Columbia.

HUNTERS HARVESTED LESS GAME IN IOWA: Officials with the state Department of Natural Resources say the harvest of pheasants, quail, rabbits, doves and partridges in Iowa were all down last year.

Pheasant hunters harvested nearly 284,000 roosters in Iowa during the 2019 season, which was the second highest harvest in the last decade. In 2018, hunters harvested an estimated 320,000 roosters.