Capitol Digest: A roundup of state government and Capitol news items for Tuesday

A roundup of state government and Capitol news items for Tuesday:
VISION IOWA BONDS PAID OFF: State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald announced Tuesday that Iowa has paid off the Vision Iowa Bonds issued 20 years ago.
The Vision Iowa program was established in 2000 by former Gov. Tom Vilsack to create public-private partnerships to fund large projects across Iowa. The state issued nearly $200 million in bonds to finance the projects, which required the injection of city, county and private funding to receive the state funds. To pay the bond payments, the Legislature earmarked $15 million annually from gambling receipts for 20 years.
“Vision Iowa was a program created to bolster tourism and recreation projects across the state and was funded through selling bonds,” Fitzgerald said. “Just as people celebrate ‘burning their mortgage’ when they pay off their house, we are celebrating Iowa making the last payment on these bonds in August.”
Backers say the program provided state financial assistance to communities for the development of projects that benefited regional and statewide cultural, recreational, entertainment or educational activities.
HONDA SETTLEMENT: Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller announced Tuesday that Iowa is in line to receive $1.25 million as its share of a settlement with a major automaker. Honda has agreed to pay more than $85 million in a multi-state settlement over allegations the automaker concealed safety issues related to defects in the frontal airbag systems installed in certain Honda and Acura vehicles sold in the United States.
“This settlement requires that Honda make several changes in its practices to prevent a tragedy like this from ever happening again,” Miller said.
The systems were designed and manufactured by Takata Corp., a longtime Honda supplier, and were first installed in Honda vehicles in the 2001 model year. Since 2008, Honda has recalled about 12.9 million Honda and Acura vehicles equipped with the suspect airbags. The settlement was reached between American Honda Motor Co. and Honda of America Mfg. Inc. and the attorneys general of 48 states, territories and the District of Columbia.
HUNTERS HARVESTED LESS GAME IN IOWA: Officials with the state Department of Natural Resources say the harvest of pheasants, quail, rabbits, doves and partridges in Iowa were all down last year.
Pheasant hunters harvested nearly 284,000 roosters in Iowa during the 2019 season, which was the second highest harvest in the last decade. In 2018, hunters harvested an estimated 320,000 roosters.
Todd Bogenschutz, DNR upland wildlife biologist, said harvest and participation estimates are based on the results of a random survey of licensed hunters after the 2019-20 hunting season. Iowa’s quail harvest followed the same trend. Hunters harvested an estimated 20,710 quail last year. The 2019 roadside counts showed quail numbers were 36 percent lower than 2018 counts, so the lower hunter numbers and harvest in 2019 were expected. Also, the DNR survey estimated hunters harvested 54,000 rabbits, nearly 89,000 squirrels and nearly 85,000 doves.
IOWA DOVE SEASON BEGINS SEPT. 1: Officials with the state Department of Natural Resources say this year’s dove season in Iowa begins next week. Because of that, they say, sunflower and wheat fields will be popular places Sept. 1, when thousands of hunters turn out for the opening day of dove hunting season.
Hunters are strongly encouraged by DNR experts to scout their areas before the season opens, especially in central and east central Iowa where impact from the derecho was the most severe.
Dove season runs from Sept. 1 to Nov. 29. Shooting hours are one half-hour before sunrise to sunset. Daily bag limit is 15 (mourning or Eurasian collared) with a possession limit of 30. Also, DNR officials say Iowa’s 16-day statewide teal-only hunting season begins Sept. 1, and Iowa’s cottontail rabbit season begins Sept. 5.
— Gazette Des Moines Bureau
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!