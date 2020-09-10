CAPITOL DIGEST: A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest:

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest:

DISASTER DESIGNATION EXTENDED: Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Thursday she has extended a disaster proclamation for counties affected by the Aug. 10 derecho.

The proclamation allows state resources to be used to respond to and recover from the effects of severe weather in 27 counties: Audubon, Benton, Boone, Cass, Cedar, Clarke, Clinton, Dallas, Greene, Grundy, Guthrie, Hardin, Iowa, Jackson, Jasper, Johnson, Jones, Linn, Madison, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story, Tama and Washington.

In addition, the proclamation temporarily suspends regulatory provisions pertaining to weight limits and hours of service for disaster repair crews and drivers delivering goods and services and the movement of loads related to responding to the severe storm system throughout the state.

DRY AUGUST: State officials say last month was the third-driest August in 148 years of statewide records despite the derecho.

According to the latest Water Summary Update, which did not include this week’s rain, significant statewide dryness throughout August caused an expansion of drought conditions with nearly the entire state rated in some form of dryness or drought.