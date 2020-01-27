CAPITOL DIGEST

Also Monday, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted 14-0 to pass separate measures allowing county attorneys and their assistants and emergency medical personnel on tactical teams to be trained to carry firearms in the course of their duties.

MISSOURI RIVER FLOOD CONTROL: Gov. Kim Reynolds said Monday she is joining with other Missouri River basin governors to make flood control a top priority of federal officials who manage the waterway.

Reynolds told reporters she is partnering with governors from Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska to push for a comprehensive approach in which protecting people and property by limiting flooding is the key mission of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in managing the flow of the Missouri River.

“I think it makes us stronger when we have four governors working together, because that brings our two senators from each of our states as well as our congressional delegation,” Reynolds said.

She said governors from North Dakota and South Dakota also may be enlisted in the regional effort.