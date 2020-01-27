CAPITOL DIGEST

A roundup of legislative, state government and Capitol news items of interest from Monday:
STATE TAX FILING HELP: The Iowa Department of Revenue says it has many resources available to assist taxpayers with filing tax returns this year.
The department will begin processing returns at the same time as the IRS because Iowa taxpayers are required to provide their federal return with their Iowa return. Iowa income tax returns are due on April 30, while federal returns are due April 15.
The department has a redesigned website — tax.iowa.gov — that offers tax guidance, new forms, and answers to many tax questions. Filing Made Easy explains how to file, how to avoid common mistakes, and provides additional details regarding the status of a refund.
The department also has made improvements, including establishing a time frame of 30 to 45 days for processing refunds; extending the hours taxpayer specialists are on the phone assisting customers; adding department employees to the phones during especially busy times; and extending the hours front desk is open to help walk-in customers.
The department can be reached at (515) 281-3114 or (800) 367-3388 and the idr@iowa.gov email address.
FLAGS AT PUBLIC BUILDINGS: A Senate State Government subcommittee voted 2-1 Monday to advance legislation that says custodians of public buildings or public school boards “shall only be authorized” to raise U.S., state of Iowa, POW/MIA and official flags adopted by the political subdivisions on flagstaffs at buildings owned, operated or under their control.
Subcommittee members said the bill was needed to clarify policies at public buildings, but a representative of the state Board of Regents expressed concern how Senate Study Bill 3017 might affect buildings owned by the regents — which is not a political subdivision.
Many university athletics facilities fly flags, banners and displays for various colleges in their respective conferences and athletic associations. Sponsors of the bill said they would consider language to address those special situations.
OFF-DUTY OFFICERS CARRYING: A Senate subcommittee unanimously advanced legislation that would allow off-duty law enforcement officers to carry firearms on school grounds.
The bill was supported by a three-member Senate panel, including Democrat Kevin Kinney, a retired sheriff’s deputy.
Groups representing law enforcement officials said they supported the bill, while education groups said they are just monitoring the proposal.
“Any time we can have, of course, good, law-abiding, professional people adding safety for our kids, that’s a good thing,” said state Sen. Jake Chapman, R-Adel.
The bill, Senate File 115 (https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=88&ba=sf115), advances to the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Also Monday, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted 14-0 to pass separate measures allowing county attorneys and their assistants and emergency medical personnel on tactical teams to be trained to carry firearms in the course of their duties.
MISSOURI RIVER FLOOD CONTROL: Gov. Kim Reynolds said Monday she is joining with other Missouri River basin governors to make flood control a top priority of federal officials who manage the waterway.
Reynolds told reporters she is partnering with governors from Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska to push for a comprehensive approach in which protecting people and property by limiting flooding is the key mission of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in managing the flow of the Missouri River.
“I think it makes us stronger when we have four governors working together, because that brings our two senators from each of our states as well as our congressional delegation,” Reynolds said.
She said governors from North Dakota and South Dakota also may be enlisted in the regional effort.
The governors are concerned that their states still are trying to recover and rebuild 10 months after flooding began along the Missouri River. Reynolds said it’s important that flood control managers “not keep doing the same thing and expecting different results.” Reynolds said there are bottlenecks or “pinch points” along the river that should be studied.
— Gazette Des Moines Bureau