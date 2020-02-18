CAPITOL DIGEST

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2020:
WELFARE WORK REQUIREMENTS: Senate Republicans advanced legislation that would require able-bodied adults without school-aged children to work, volunteer or perform charity work in order to receive Medicaid benefits or public food assistance.
Representatives of conservative groups Americans for Prosperity and the Foundation for Government Accountability spoke in favor of the legislation. Nearly two dozen other individuals and organizations spoke against it.
“What we’ve found is work requirements don’t facilitate education and training, they actually get in the way of education and training,” said Melissa Johnson, state policy director with the National Skills Coalition, which advocates for job skills training. She said the evidence instead shows workers get stuck in low-wage jobs. “There is no evidence work requirements help employers meet their need for skilled workers.”
The Senate passed a similar measure in 2019, but it was not considered by the House. Sen. Jason Schultz, R-Schleswig, who took the lead on that bill as well, said he wanted to make tweaks and pass another bill to keep the conversation going this session.
The bill, Senate Study Bill 3158 https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=88&ba=ssb3158, advanced out of subcommittee and must be approved by the Senate Labor and Business Relations Committee in order to survive this week’s legislative deadline.
IMMUNIZATIONS AND INFANT DEATHS: Senate Republicans advanced a proposal to require death certificates from infant deaths include recent immunization records.
Sen. Jim Carlin, R-Sioux City, said roughly 30 to 40 infant deaths annually are reviewed by a state panel tasked with investigating non-natural child deaths.
“It doesn’t seem unreasonable to me that we should try to get information and good data on this topic,” Carlin said.
The bill, Senate File 2172 https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=88&ba=SF2172, was approved on a party-line vote in the Senate Human Resources Committee with Republicans voting for and Democrats against. With that vote, it remained eligible for further consideration this session.
MEDICAL CANNABIDIOL: A Senate panel advanced a proposed expansion of the state’s medical cannabis program that goes much farther than what has been recommended by the state board that oversees the program and is similar to legislation vetoed in 2019 by Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Nonetheless, Sen. Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, got his bill — Senate Study Bill 3136 https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ba=SSB3136 — through a subcommittee and pledged yet this week to pass it out of the Senate Judiciary Committee that he chairs.
“You gotta start high. There’s no doubt there’s going to be negotiations in this bill. It’s not going to be as strong as what it is,” Zaun said. “But we’ve got to get something passed to keep this alive.”
Zaun’s proposal, which also was enthusiastically supported by Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City, would allow individuals in Iowa’s medical cannabidiol program to purchase product containing up to 25 milligrams of THC over a 90-day period. The board has recommended a limit of 4.5 grams over 90 days, which advocates for the program and its patients say is too little.
BOTTLE BILLS: A bill to expand Iowa’s bottle bill and double the handling fee for redemption center, and another to end the 40-year run of can and bottle recycling won subcommittee approval, making them eligible for committee discussion
Opening discussion on HSB 507, https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ba=HSB507, Rep. Jacob Bossman, R-Sioux City, acknowledged the many people consider the bottle bill the third rail of Iowa politics.” His bill would expand the variety of containers included in the bottle bill and, over time, move it out of grocery stores. It also would double the handling fee for redemption centers as a way to keep them financially solvent. The number of redemption centers has fallen from 64 to 47 in the past year, a lobbyist for the Iowa Recycling Association said.
Opposition came from several parties, including grocers who said doubling the handling fee would cost them as much as $15 million a year.
Rep. Tom Moore, R-Griswold, called it naïve to think grocers would absorb that cost rather than pass it on to consumers.
HF 2205 https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ba=HF2205 by Rep. Brian Lohse, R-Bondurant, a grocer, would repeal the bottle bill in three years. Iowans love the bottle bill, he said, but more than 80 percent have access to curbside recycling.
You have free articles remaining.
Gov. Bob Ray “did a good thing 40 years ago” to clean up ditches, Lohse said, but the bottle bill “is outweighed and outdated ... a victim of its own expense.”
Rep. Andy McKean, D-Anamosa, called the bottle bill the state’s most successful environmental program “and it didn’t cost the state a dime.” He called for doubling the handling fee for redemption center and eventually removing redemption from grocery stores.
REST STOPS: A bill calling for a study of Iowa highway rest stops by the Economic Development Authority was green-lighted by the House Economic Growth Committee.
HSB 687 https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=88&ba=hsb687 calls for the IEDA to look at the current conditions of rest stops and evaluate future needs of the traveling public, said Rep. Brian Lohse, R-Bondurant. He plans to offer an amendment during floor debate to include the cost effectiveness of the state’s 38 rest stops.
“My kids are grown, so it’s been a long time since I used the rest stops,” Lohse said. “They fill a necessary role for young families.”
And truck drivers who are required to take breaks while driving, as the DOT learned in 2018 when it proposed closing 11 rest stops with restrooms and the “parking only” rest areas.
The Department of Transportation is finishing a study of the rest stop system. It received “tremendous” public feedback indicating Iowans like and appreciate their rest stops, a spokesperson said.
Rep. Chris Hall, D-Sioux City, wondered whether IEDA would look at steering traffic to truck stops “because of the potential to generate economic activity.”
The bill passed, 18-3.
IN-HOME BAKERIES: The House Economic Growth Committee approved HSB 645 https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=88&ba=hsb645 to raise the cap on in-home bakeries from $35,000 in annual sales to $50,000. The bill originally called for removing the cap.
Some in-home bakeries reported they had to shut down before the end of the year and lay off employees because they had hit the cap, according to Chairman Skyler Wheeler, R-Orange City.
He said the bill give the state’s 400-plus in-home bakers, 12 of them in his district, “a little more room to work with.”
Rep. Kenan Judge, D-Waukee, warned about “going down a slippery slope on food safety.”
NATIONAL GUARD DEPLOYMENT: The Iowa National Guard 34th Infantry Division has received deployment orders for Operation Enduring Freedom in the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) Area of Responsibility.
AFRICOM is responsible for U.S. military operations, exercises and security cooperation activities on the African continent, its island nations and surrounding waters.
This is the second of several deployments announced by Maj. Gen. Ben Corell, the Iowa National Guard adjutant general, during his Condition of the Guard address to the Iowa General Assembly in January. It will involve approximately 90 soldiers from Troop C based in Le Mars. They will be joined by approximately 40 Soldiers from Troop A, 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment, assigned to the Freedom Center located on Camp Dodge in Johnson.
This is the third federal mobilization for Troop C since 2001. The troop previously deployed to Iraq in 2005 and Afghanistan in 2010.
For the last four years, Troop C, along with several additional Iowa Army National Guard units, has completed increasingly complicated training events in preparation for mobilization.
The Iowa National Guard is experiencing an increase in deployments as a number of its units come into their “mission year” as part of the U.S. Army’s current force generation cycle. Additional mobilization announcements are expected in the near future.
— Des Moines Bureau