CAPITOL DIGEST

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest for Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020:
DRUG TEST FRAUD: A proposal to criminalize actions to defraud a drug or alcohol test in a private-sector workplace advanced from a subcommittee to the House Judiciary Committee.
Business association representatives expressed concern because synthetic urine and urine additives available online are being used to circumvent tests designed to rid workplaces of drug or alcohol use that could create safety concerns.
The issue was brought to the Iowa Association of Business & Industry from employer members who said that when they’re hiring they see multiple attempts to defraud the drug and alcohol testing, J.D. Davis of the association said.
Employers want to ensure drug-free workplaces and protect other employees, he said.
Representatives of labor unions said that when applicants fail a drug test, they are punished because they don’t get a job. Criminalizing the attempt to defeat the drug test “goes too far,” Morgan Miller of AFSCME said.
HSB 539, (https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ba=HSB539) similar to a bill approved by a Senate subcommittee, would create a simple misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a fine of $65 to $625 for the first violation.
As written, it applies only to the private sector, but Rep. Jarad Klein, R-Keota, was interested in honoring a League of Cities request to expand it to the public sector.
Some speakers at the hearing talked about “gray areas” created by the patchwork of state marijuana laws, but Klein was not sympathetic.
“Don’t expect us to let you work in Iowa if you go play in Illinois,” he said.
DISINTERMENT: A bill to clean up Iowa law and administrative rules on the disinterment of cremated remains was approved by members of a House State Government subcommittee.
The change is needed because of changing burial practices, said Mike Triplett, representing the Iowa Funeral Directors Association. When the law was rewritten in the 1970s, there were few cremations, he said. Now, cremation is the choice in about half the deaths in the nation.
The change in HSB 521 https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ba=HSB521 would allow cremated remains to be disinterred if, after burial, family members wanted to scatter the deceased’s ashes, for example.
The change would not affect the law on the disinterment of embalmed human remains for the purposes of autopsies and reburials.
BUCKLE UP: All three members of a House Transportation subcommittee signed off on a bill, HF 2003, https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ba=HF2003 to require that all passengers in both the front and back seats wear a seat belt, restraint or ride in a safety seat. Currently, the back-seat requirement applies only to passengers 17 and younger.
Police and sheriffs’ associations supported the bill along with the Brain Injury Alliance and Blank Children’s Hospital. Opposing the bill were the Iowa Association for Justice and ABATE of Iowa.
“We prefer education to legislation,” ABATE representative Mark Maxwell said. “The seat belts are there if you want them use them.” Mandating their use infringes on personal liberty, he said.
Rep. Jon Thorup, R-Knoxville, a state trooper, said he has seen several fatal crashes where the front seat occupants survived, but back seat passengers suffered fatal injuries.
A Senate Transportation subcommittee has approved a companion bill.
GENDER IDENTITY: Nine Republican representatives in the Iowa House filed legislation Wednesday seeking to remove gender identity from the protected classes covered by the Iowa Civil Rights Act.
However, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Steven Holt, R-Denison, does not plan to take up that issue this session. Holt said he was concerned about potential unintended consequences and felt his committee already has a full agenda of issues to consider this year.
Iowa law prohibits discrimination in employment, wages, public accommodations, housing, education and credit practices based upon age, race, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, religion or disability. HF 2164 https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=88&ba=HF2164 removes gender identity from the list of protected classes.
Courtney Reyes, executive director of the One Iowa Action, said removing an entire class from a state civil rights statute has never happened in U.S. history. Connie Ryan, executive director of Interfaith Alliance of Iowa, called the legislation “mean spirited and harmful.”
MILLER BUDGET REQUEST: Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller appealed to members of the House-Senate joint budget subcommittee on justice systems to consider providing more funds for criminal and civil prosecutions handled by the state’s Department of Justice.
Miller told legislators his department’s budget has “been cut to the bone” over the past decade, and any additional cuts would have “serious consequences” for Iowans, especially crime victims.
In her fiscal 2021 budget proposal, Gov. Kim Reynolds sought to shift $300,000 from a consumer fund to assist in other department functions. Miller sought legislative support for that idea Wednesday, saying “we’re at the edge,” with the biggest challenge he faces in defending civil cases filed against the state.
“We don’t think we have enough lawyers to do that,” the attorney general said in an interview. “People are working hard and doing the best they can and getting good results,” he added. “If they could give us more money that would make a difference and a good difference we think.”
Overall, the justice department’s budget this fiscal year is nearly $20.6 million. Miller is seeking to boost that to $21.26 million for the fiscal year beginning July 1.
SCHOOL PERFORMANCE: Officials with the Iowa Department of Education released new results and features Wednesday in an online school accountability reporting system called the Iowa School Performance Profiles.
The website provides updated scores and ratings for all public schools based on how they performed on a set of accountability measures in the 2018-19 school year. It also identifies schools that have been identified for additional support and improvement based on their performance as well as additional data required by law but that does not count toward accountability scores.
“This is an important tool for parents, educators and other stakeholders to understand how their schools are performing,” said Department of Education Director Ryan Wise said. “While the Iowa School Performance Profiles does not tell the full story about schools, the website can enhance conversations in local communities about the work to prepare students for success.”
School performance results show fewer Iowa schools were identified for Targeted Support and Improvement for having one or more student subgroup score fall as low as the lowest 5 percent of schools in the state, Wise noted.
— Gazette Des Moines Bureau