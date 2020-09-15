Capitol Digest

The statewide volunteer day is part of the 100th anniversary celebration for Iowa’s state parks. According to Todd Coffelt, DNR bureau chief for state parks, forests and preserves, the volunteer projects will focus on caring for parks after a busy summer season, along with clean-up efforts at some parks impacted by August storm damage. Clean-up efforts will be unique for each park depending on needs, he said, but may include picking up tree limbs and debris, litter pick-up, staining or painting, planting trees, clearing trails and more. Iowans interested in volunteering can learn more at www.iowadnr.gov/volunteer. If weather looks inclement on Sept. 26, volunteers should contact the individual park office in case changes to date, time or meeting location for the event occur. Park staff will encourage social distancing.