Capitol Digest

“We wanted to make sure common sense prevailed,” Sorensen said. “My kids ran a lemonade stand. We didn’t know it was illegal. So we donated the money to the city park.”

He called the food stands a good opportunity “for kids to get into commerce and service to the community.”

Current law treats those food sales like a commercial establishment. Under his proposal, the food could not be prepared on-site.

MOVING ON: Two veteran Senate Republicans say the 2020 session will be their last.

Sen. Tim Kapucian, R-Keystone, said he plans to retire from the Senate District 38 seat he has held for 12 years. Also, Sen. Jerry Behn, R-Boone, said he plans to end his legislative career after 24 years at the Capitol.

Behn, who represents Senate District 24 and has held Senate leadership posts and made a run for governor in 2010, said he has accomplished many of the things he set out to do and plans to step aside so his son, Chad, can run for his seat.

“I think it’s the appropriate time,” said Behn, who noted he voted for two major tax cuts and went from the majority to being tied to the minority and back to the majority during his time in the Senate.