CAPITOL DIGEST

SCHEME STOPPER: To help the public, business owners and future entrepreneurs avoid business schemes and other fraudulent practices or activities, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is encouraging them to check first with a new education effort from the National Association of Secretaries of State — #BizSchemeSOS.

The Secretary of State’s Office also can help people find helpful, accurate and up-to-date information on business services laws, filings, requirements and more.

“My office is the small-business portal for the state of Iowa,” Pate said. “There are bad actors out there who target small businesses with fraudulent information. I am encouraging Iowans to not fall victim to unnecessary fees or scare tactics. We are here to help.”

His office has business services tools, information on deadlines and filings, and an FAQ page for business filers at sos.iowa.gov.

For more information, call (515) 281-5204 or email sos@sos.iowa.gov.

FISH STORY: The Department of Natural Resources say Iowa anglers can now access fish survey data collected by staff at the DNR’s fisheries during electroshocking and netting surveys on lakes, rivers and streams.