Capitol Digest

FELON VOTER BACKLOG:

FELON VOTER BACKLOG: Gov. Kim Reynolds said the backlog of felons who have completed their sentences and are applying to have their voting rights restored will be cleared in time for the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses.

Reynolds had pledged the backlog would be cleared in time for the first-in-the-nation caucuses. On Tuesday, she said her staff, state public safety commissioner Stephan Bayens, and his staff have worked diligently to make that happen. She said more than 300 applications have been processed this month.

“We are going to make it. We’re going to get it done,” Reynolds said. “We will meet the commitment that I made.”

Iowa is the only state in the country where felons who complete their sentences must then apply to the governor to have their voting rights restored. Reynolds has called for a constitutional amendment that would automatically restore voting rights once felons complete their sentences.