Capitol Digest

HF 2083 would allow businesses to claim a 25 percent tax credit up to $150,000 a year on spending for child care. The benefits could include building or rehabilitating an existing structure as a child care center for employee use, leasing a child care center, or paying the annual operating expenses of the child care center, including training for the employees of the center, according to Rep. Jacob Bossman, R-Sioux City, the bill’s sponsor. It would couple Iowa’s tax credit with the federal tax credit.

Child care — or the lack of — has “come organically from our members who have identified it as a major issue,” said Dustin Miller, lobbyist for the Iowa Chamber Alliance.

Legislators have recognized the lack of child care as an impediment to growing Iowa’s workforce. Bossman said the tax credit will help increase participation by employers to achieve capacity.

HF 2083 now goes to the full Ways and Means Committee.

BLACKOUT: Iowa’s love affair with blackout license plates continues to grow — so much so that a report prepared by the Iowa Department of Transportation was out of date before it was presented to legislators Tuesday.